As well as everything you could ask for in a 40ft package, the Bavaria S40 is packed full of neat features. Nick takes us on a tour

Built in Germany and imported into the UK by Clipper Marine, the Bavaria Sport collection has been a popular option for many years now, and currently ranges from a 29ft open sportsboat to a 55ft flybridge.

In this video, Nick takes us around the mid-range Bavaria S40, which is an archetypal 40ft sportscuiser, with two neatly proportion cabins, a generous cockpit for entertaining and a decent set of Volvo Penta engines to deliver plenty of on-water fun.

However, there’s much more to the S40 than that, such as the cantilever seat neat to the helm, which can be titled forward for the navigator, or backwards to join the saloon area.

This particular model is also fitted with a high-low bathing platform, and as it’s laid up on land, we can get a close-up look at how this system works.

There’s plenty to enjoy in this video, provided you can ignore Nick’s shameless product placement!

Specification

LOA: 40ft 1in (12.19m)

Beam: 13ft 1in (3.99 m)

Draught: 3ft 5in (1.04m)

Displacement: 6,645kg (19,059lbs)

Engine: Twin 380hp Volvo Penta D6

Fuel capacity: 750l (198 gal)

Water capacity: 250l (66 gal)

Built: 2019

Lying: Poole

Price: £365,086 (inc. VAT)