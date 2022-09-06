Could the BGX60 be the model to take the Bluegame brand global? We take a closer look at this intriguing new design ahead of its Southampton Boat Show debut...

The BGX70 was one of the major talking points of the 2019 Cannes Boat Show owing to its unique layout, with a water-level aft sundeck leading to a sunken saloon on the lower deck.

Bluegame has applied the same formula to this 60ft model, which was announced at the 2020 Genoa Boat Show and will be making its Southampton debut later this month.

The Bluegame BGX60 is the brainchild of celebrated Italian custom yachting specialist, Sanlorenzo. And when you step on board, that absolutely shows.

The lower saloon, for instance, is a spectacular asset. Positioned deep down and way aft, it opens out onto a vast stern deck, creating a watersports, relaxation and party zone that feels like the Beach Club of an authentic custom superyacht.

The aft deck design really is unlike anything else in the sector – it can be used to store the boat’s tender or fitted with a wet bar and furniture to create a waterside sundeck that links, via some spectacular glass doors, to a saloon on the lower deck complete with hull windows, a sofa and pop-up television.

A staircase grants access to the upper deck and the helm station, sky lounge and aft terrace. Access to the cabins is via a door off the lower saloon, where there is the option of a two or three-cabin layout.

The version with just two ensuite cabins is particularly luxurious, especially the master cabin which could comfortably have been plucked from a boat 10ft larger. The VIP cabin in the bow is also a good size, even if floor space is impeded slightly by the crew cabin, which is tucked down the starboard side.

With no flybridge, the foredeck takes on an important role as a key outdoor living space and its layout reflects that, including a pair of fixed tables, a broad sunpad with two-way backrests and a free-standing canopy for shelter.

In all cases, however, the Bluegame BGX60 is heavily geared towards the wellbeing of the owner but with outstanding privacy for guests, thanks to a second staircase forward.

And on the upper deck, the good news continues. With a central wheelhouse, wide open walkaround side decks and huge alfresco lounging zones fore and aft, it all feels just as fluid, just as disruptive and just as beautifully built as any other Sanlorenzo product.

Bluegame BGX60 specification

LOA: 62ft 4in (19.02m)

Beam: 17ft 3in (5.3m)

Engines: Twin Volvo IPS 800-900hp D13s

Top speed: 30 knots

Starting price: £2,768,000 (ex. VAT)