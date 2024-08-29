Boats at Southampton Boat Show: Sunseeker Ocean 156

There will be many new boats at the Southampton Boat Show 2024, but the Sunseeker Ocean 156 might well be the star of the show

Unquestionably the biggest boat making its global premiere at the Southampton Boat show is Sunseeker’s all-new Ocean 156. Unlike last year’s Ocean 182, which started life as an Ocean 90 before having an enclosed hardtop tacked on top, the Sunseeker Ocean 156 was designed from the ground up as a tri-deck model.

The result is a more considered and, we would argue, better looking craft. Given that it’s also considerably shorter with an LOA of 82ft 6in (the 156 in its name refers to its Gross Tonnage), that’s no mean feat.

As with all Sunseeker Ocean models, it’s also unusually beamy. A maximum width of 26ft 6in exactly matches that of the Sunseeker 95 Yacht and the result is a really spacious craft, relative to its length, with a broad choice of layouts.

Article continues below…

Recommended videos for you

Crucially, that includes the option of a main deck owner’s cabin with all the benefits that incurs, such as bigger windows, better views, quieter nights, increased privacy and direct access to the bow lounge. That still leaves room below for four more double cabins, including a large full-beam suite amidships.

The alternative is to keep the main deck as a vast open-plan entertaining zone with the galley at the centre of the action and a variety of dining, seating and bar options filling the spaces on either side of it.

The other big win is a really well thought out upper deck that includes a smart looking elevated seating area forward of the helm with the option of a hot tub and an even bigger one aft with its own wet bar and plenty of space to sit or sunbathe. Between the two is a cosy looking enclosed sky lounge and a dedicated bridge.

We’ll have to see how well it all works when the wraps come off on press day but if it looks as good in the flesh as it does on the page, it could prove to be the best Ocean model yet.

Sunseeker Ocean 156 specifciations

LOA: 82ft 6in (25.14m)

BEAM: 21ft 6in (6.26m)

ENGINES: Twin 3,300hp MAN diesels

TOP SPEED: 25 knots

PRICE: from £4.89m ex tax

CONTACT: sunseekerlondon.com

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.