Countdown to Southampton Boat Show 2021: Haines 36 Sedan

The rich boat building lands of Suffolk aren’t quite as bustling as they used to be but Haines is going strong and will present an offshore version of its lovely 36 Sedan at the Southampton Boat Show.

There are few boats of this size that are quite so well suited for a couple to live onboard for long periods of time and that are built to such impressive standards.

This family-run yard doesn’t build in enormous numbers but its small team takes a huge amount of pride in their work and can accommodate fine levels of customisation for individual customers.

As opposed to the sub-150hp motors deployed in the displacement only inland boats, the offshore version of the 36 is fitted with Yanmar’s meaty 370hp V8 on a single shaft for a top speed just shy of 20 knots, its semi-displacement hull with its stubby keel a fine match for more challenging seaways.

The main deck is thick with natural light and with aft doors that slide and stack to one side, the saloon and cockpit merge together to create one enormous socialising space.

The U-shaped galley, which is large for a boat of this size and down a shallow run of steps from the main saloon, lends the Haines 36 Sedan a home-from-home feel and despite being on a separate level to the main saloon is close enough that the person making the teas is still part of the conversation.

A recent addition is a double amidships cabin, which along with the owner’s cabin in the bows and convertible berth in the saloon, allows six adults to sleep on board in good comfort, though there could be a bit of a queue for the solitary bathroom.

Haines 36 Sedan specification

LOA: 36ft 0in (10.9m)

Beam: 12ft 4in (3.76m)

Engines: Single diesel up to 370hp

Top speed: 19 knots

Starting price: £262,500 (inc. VAT)