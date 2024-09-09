New Boats at Southampton Boat Show: Windy 29 Huracán

The Windy 29 Huracán is the long awaited successor to the 29 Coho and will be at Southampton for the first time in 2024

New to the Southampton Boat Show will be one of the smallest Windy boats to inhabit the brand’s classical (and still much sought-after) sportscruiser format, the Windy 29 Huracán

Slotting neatly between the 27 Solano and the 32 Grand Zonda, the Windy Huracán 29 ticks all the usual Windy boxes with a step-free deep-vee hull, a choice of petrol or diesel inboard engines, a deep, wide cockpit and an aggressively raked foredeck with a step-through screen.

The deck layout is also classical Windy, thanks to an asymmetrical cockpit arrangement, featuring a pair of rotating helm seats that back onto a starboard dinette and a facing corner seat to port.

Behind that, a sunpad adjoins the aft end of the dinette, with a sliding backrest for extra flexibility. And down below, you get a permanent open-plan double in the V of the bow, plus a compact port galley and a separate heads compartment to starboard.

Available with a Yanmar 370, a Volvo Penta D6-440 or even a petrol V8 430 for between 44 and 47 knots, the only possible bone of contention here is likely to be the detailing, which (courtesy of Fareham-based Design Unlimited) replaces the usual cool Nordic modesty with aggressively contoured helm seats and vibrant flashes of colour.

Windy 29 Huracán specifciations

LOA: 29ft 3in (8.91m)

BEAM: 8ft 10in (2.70m)

ENGINES: Diesel/petrol inboard 370-440hp

TOP SPEED: 47 knots

PRICE: £286,683 inc VAT

CONTACT: saltwater-solutions.co.uk

