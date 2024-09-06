New boats at Southampton Boat Show: Quarken 35 Cabin

Alex Smith takes a look at the Quarken 35 Cabin, is a swift, comfortable and very well priced boat, which will be on show at Southampton

After much anticipation, the Quarken 35 Cabin has done exactly what fans of the award-winning Quarken 27 had hoped. It features a twin-stepped hull with a fine entry and a flared bow, very much in line with previous models, alongside a pair of Yamaha F300s for a top speed of around 46 knots.

Like its smaller sibling, it also features an asymmetrical wheelhouse to maximise internal space, while leaving room for a deeper, wider side deck to starboard. But with its extra scale come all sorts of additional benefits. In the pilothouse, for instance, the forward-raked windscreen, plunging windows and large sunroof make both brightness and visibility very strong; and with an aft door, as well as a side door, movement around it is first-rate too.

Back aft, you can tweak the cockpit in favour of seating, cooking or open deck, but in all cases, the manually operated drop-down coamings are a great way to create extra benches without obstructing the space.

The Quarken 35 Cabin’s internal dinette is also a treat, thanks to that clever starboard door – and while some might be hoping for extra cabins at this size, the forward double does include a pull-out bench that converts into an additional bed, as well as a separate heads and shower compartment for comfortable weekends away.

Quarken 35 Cabin specifications

LOA: 35ft 0in (10.68m)

BEAM: 11ft 5in (3.48m)

ENGINES: Twin Yamaha F300 outboards

TOP SPEED: 46 knots

PRICE: from £218,750 ex VAT

CONTACT: boatpoint.co.uk

