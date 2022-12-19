Arlo Go 2 first look: Wireless security camera helps you keep an eye on your boat

The Arlo Go 2 is a truly wireless security camera. Nick Burnham explains why it could be a great addition to your boat…

Compact (120 x 64.2 x 86mm) and powered by an inbuilt rechargeable battery that will last four months on 4G, 12 months on Wi-Fi (rechargeable via a micro USB), the Arlo Go 2 live-streams 1080p high-quality images direct to your smartphone via an app so you can log in and view whatever it’s pointing at whenever you wish.

A monthly subscription service also gives you access to customised smart detection, which gives the camera the ability to distinguish between people, animals and vehicles.

It also gives you up to 60 days’ cloud storage, so you can download footage of old incidents.

The Arlo Go 2 connects via Wi-Fi, but there is also the option to purchase and install a SIM card with a relevant data plan and link the camera via a mobile phone network so that if the Wi-Fi fails, or there is no Wi-Fi at your mooring, it can still connect.

There’s even an inbuilt high-intensity light and siren to scare off would-be thieves.

