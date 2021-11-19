BioLite AlpenGlow dimmable lanterns offer the perfect boat mood lighting

A frequent issue with boat lighting is that it’s either on or it’s off. And ironically, the better it is, the worse the issue.

Picture the scene, you’re at anchor in a beautiful bay, relaxing in the cockpit with friends or family.

The drinks are flowing, there’s soft music playing, you’ve just been treated to a spectacular sunset and now it’s getting dark.

Someone thumbs the cockpit light switch and wham! Full beam!

What you need instead is a boating lantern, and the BioLite AlpenGlow might be just the ticket.

Available in two sizes, powered by a rechargeable 6,400 mAh battery, and utilising ChromaReal LEDs, they run for five hours on high power or a remarkable 200 hours if you dim them to the low setting.

You can choose from cool and warm white (dimmable), candle flicker mode, single colour, multicolour or set them to cycle through the shades on offer.

And what’s really neat is that the BioLite AlpenGlow lanterns can even be used as a power source.

A USB socket means that you can charge things like mobile phones from them.

Prices start from £54.99

Buy it now from eBay

