ePropulsion OEM Pod Drive 10kW first look: Electric power for boats around 35ft

Designed to propel medium-sized motorboats and sailboats up to 10 tonnes, the OEM Pod Drive 10kW is ideal for boats of around 35ft and can be fitted as twin pods for larger boats and catamarans…

Rated up to 1,500rpm, it has an input power of 10kW that gives a comparable performance to a 30hp diesel inboard and is fitted with a durable 3-blade 13” x 11.3” aluminium propeller.

It weighs just 39kg, and it saves considerable onboard space compared to a diesel engine, since the motor itself is actually built into the pod and therefore lives outside of the boat.

Internally, it just requires space for batteries and control panels, and, of course, since these are linked by cables, there is far more flexibility about where these can be situated.

Single or dual controls make it ideal for a flybridge and a 4.3 inch smart touch-screen display provides speed, battery output and range data, or it can be integrated into NMEA2000 systems to display on a multi-function display.

Although designed for OEM installation, it will also be offered by ePropulsion together with customised battery options for specific range, power and builders’ design specifications.

The ePropulsion OEM Pod Drive 10kW will be suitable for both new boat builds and electric boat conversions. Prices start from £15,000.