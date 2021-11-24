Red Original Cooler Backpack is the perfect companion to a day on the water

As watersports become ever more popular, so does the desire for being able to keep your stuff safe and dry. Most importantly of all, that includes lunch!
With this in mind, Red Original (part of Red Paddle Co) has introduced a new insulated cooler backpack.
Made from eco-conscious TPU that is durable and super lightweight, it has a capacity of 15 litres, a food-grade BPA-free liner and is fully waterproof, leakproof and insulated; no water will get in or out with the high-density closed-cell foam and airtight construction.
The Red Original Cooler Backpack is comfortable to wear and travel with, due to a padded back panel and airflow straps with removable chest strap.
As well as internal storage, there are two external water bottle storage pockets, a stash pocket and multiple attachment points for extra load.
Available in subtle grey or a rather more eye-catching mustard, prices for the Red Original Cooler Backpack start from £134.95.
