Toy of the Month: Floating chaise longue is the Rolls Royce of lilos

The only thing Oliver James lilos have in common with blow-up sunbeds is the air inside them...

“The world’s finest luxury lilos, set to redefine the poolside experience,” is how Oliver James bills its range of floating or static inflatables.

It’s a product range consisting of nine lilos within three collections: Lisos, Panama and Shore.

Lisos is the brand’s entry-level line, “defined by a classic and tasteful design with a minimalistic approach to the use of clean and bold colours”.

Article continues below…

The Panama collection is constructed with “crisp aesthetics in mind, featuring a distinct design that plays with the contrast between fabric and piping, carefully crafted using the finest fabrics sourced from Spain”.

And the Shore range embodies “the traditional design aesthetic of the classic bar stripe for a timeless piece of design that complements a beach or boat décor”.

Made from thermal polyurethane (TPU) films, a very recyclable material that creates a more comfortable and durable inflatable, all are easily inflated with a USB rechargeable pump and fold neatly into a tote bag.

Prices start at £730.

Buy it now on therake.co.uk

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.