Toy of the month: U-Boat Worx Nexus is the ultimate personal submarine

Costing a cool €5.3 million, the U-Boat Worx Nexus is the nine-person sub you’ve always promised yourself!

We’ve all been there, you’re about to launch your multi-million pound personal submarine to go for a recreational dive, you’ve got a superyacht full of guests, and you realise that there just aren’t enough seats in the sub.

Well, fret no more because U-Boat Worx has resolved this perennial problem. The flagship Nexus can accommodate nine people instead of the usual paltry two or three.

Featuring an ultra-large elliptical acrylic pressure hull, U-Boat Worx says the Nexus has 25% more space than competitors.

Seating 8-9 people in rotating seats, it will dive to depths of 200m. Ten silent thrusters allow it to manoeuvre in any direction, and thanks to top-mounted diving tanks, the view is unrestricted.

It also has the latest lithium-ion battery technology, and can operate for 18 hours and dive up to ten times a day.

U-Boat Worx Nexus specifications

LOA: 4.9m / 16ft 1in

Beam: 2.9m / 9ft 6in

Draught: 2.45m / 8ft

Weight: 11,000kg / 24,250lbs

Battery: 62 kWh

Maximum dive depth: 200m / 650ft

Maximum dive time: 18 hours

Top speed: 3 knots

Price: €5.3m