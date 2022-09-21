Toy of the month: U-Boat Worx Nexus is the ultimate personal submarine

Costing a cool €5.3 million, the U-Boat Worx Nexus is the nine-person sub you’ve always promised yourself!
We’ve all been there, you’re about to launch your multi-million pound personal submarine to go for a recreational dive, you’ve got a superyacht full of guests, and you realise that there just aren’t enough seats in the sub.
Well, fret no more because U-Boat Worx has resolved this perennial problem. The flagship Nexus can accommodate nine people instead of the usual paltry two or three.
Featuring an ultra-large elliptical acrylic pressure hull, U-Boat Worx says the Nexus has 25% more space than competitors.
Seating 8-9 people in rotating seats, it will dive to depths of 200m. Ten silent thrusters allow it to manoeuvre in any direction, and thanks to top-mounted diving tanks, the view is unrestricted.
It also has the latest lithium-ion battery technology, and can operate for 18 hours and dive up to ten times a day.
U-Boat Worx Nexus specifications
LOA: 4.9m / 16ft 1in
Beam: 2.9m / 9ft 6in
Draught: 2.45m / 8ft
Weight: 11,000kg / 24,250lbs
Battery: 62 kWh
Maximum dive depth: 200m / 650ft
Maximum dive time: 18 hours
Top speed: 3 knots
Price: €5.3m