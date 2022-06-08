U-Boat Worx has unveiled plans for a vast 115ft electric submarine called the Under Water Entertainment Platform (UWEP)

The huge submersible can be fitted out as anything from an underwater restaurant to a luxurious superyacht – perfect for wannabe Bond villains.

Capable of taking 120 people, the U-Boat Worx UWEP can cruise underwater for up to 24 hours at four knots and dive to depths of 200m.

The concept is currently still in development but will have around 1,600ft2 (150m2) of floor space with 14 picture windows allowing guests to view the underwater world.

At night or during deeper dives, those views will be dramatically enhanced by underwater lighting.

The interior of the U-Boat Worx UWEP is fully air-conditioned and pressurised, so there will be no need for decompression routines.

And guests will be able to walk around freely rather than being strapped into seats, just as they would aboard a yacht or cruise ship.

U-Boat Worx has been building submersibles since 2005 but thus far all its creations have been relatively small vessels carrying two to seven people.

To date it has supplied around 50 of these mini submarines, most of which have been sold to superyacht owners or cruise ships.

This will be by far the largest project it has undertaken but is confident it has the knowledge to make it a reality.

U-Boat Worx hand-builds all of its vessels at its facility in Breda in the Netherlands. Pilot training is all part of the U-Boat Worx service or they can supply their own pilots as required.