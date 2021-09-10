Toy of the Month: This personal submarine can dive almost 2 miles deep

If you want to explore the deep, there can be few finer ways of doing it than on the €4.4m U-Boat Worx C-Researcher personal submarine.

The C-Researcher range from U-Boat Worx is one of the deepest diving personal submarines on the market.

Depending on which specific model you opt for, it can take three occupants up to 3,000 metres (almost 2 miles!) beneath the surface at speeds of up to 3 knots.

To achieve this, it uses a pressure-tolerant Lithium-ion battery system. This new battery technology offers up to 100% more capacity than your average personal submarine.

Article continues below…

A total capacity of 62kWh allows up to 18 hours of endurance. And to ensure a view worthy of the depth, a clear acrylic pressure canopy provides an unobstructed view in every direction.

A single lifting point allows for safe, quick launching – assuming you have a vessel large enough to handle its 10-tonne weight.

Prices start from €4,400,000, but if you’ve already got a big enough superyacht to launch a personal submarine from, then that price probably doesn’t seem prohibitive.