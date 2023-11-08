2024 Motor Boat Awards: Date announced and nominations wanted

The date for 2024 Motor Boat Awards has been confirmed as Tuesday 24 January. The winners will be announced at a live gala dinner during the first week of the Düsseldorf boat show.

Sleipner will once again be the headline sponsor of the 2024 Motor Boat Awards, with Garmin, Lumishore and CGI Finance also confirmed as category sponsors.

The awards are handed out annually to the best craft of the year in eight different categories as well as an award for the Best Customer Service and a Judges’ Special Award.

All boats tested and published in MBY during 2023, up to and including the January 2024 issue, will automatically be entered into the running for the 2024 Motor Boat Awards.

The shortlist of finalists will be published online on 16 November and in next month’s issue.

If you’ve experienced service from a UK-based leisure marine company and would like to nominate them for the Customer Service Award, please email your nomination to mby@futurenet.com along with a specific example of the service provided to you.

All the shortlisted finalists will receive free invitations to attend. Extra tickets are available for purchase by emailing kate.smith@futurenet.com