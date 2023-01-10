Motor Boat Awards 2023: Finalists for Customer Service Award revealed

Four companies have made it through to the shortlist of finalists for the Customer Service Award sponsored by Garmin at the 2023 Motor Boat Awards.

The results are based on nominations received from the public and this year we received a wide range of nominations, suggesting that standards are high across the board and customers are returning the favour by letting us know about it.

The Motor Boat Awards judges have read through all of these nominations, assessing not just the number of commendations received but also the examples of service given.

The winner of the Customer Service Award sponsored by Garmin will be revealed during the awards ceremony at the Hotel Kö59 Düsseldorf on Tuesday 24 January, and here on mby.com shortly afterwards.

Here are the four businesses that made it through and an example of the comments made about them by their customers:

Approved Boats

“The dedicated team at Approved Boats made the purchase, handover and after sales service of my new Galeon, professional and seamless – nothing was too much trouble. I can’t recommend them highly enough.”

Boats.co.uk

“I just got back into boating after a seven-year break and went to BCUK to find the right boat for me. Rather than rushing into something, we worked as a team until the right boat popped up.

“They took care of me brilliantly throughout the whole process, working on fixes from the survey report and delivering the best boat they could for a quick summer delivery!”

Gibbs Quay Boat Sales

“Since our first meeting at the Southampton Boat Show in 2021, to purchase, commissioning and delivery of our new Grandezza 34 in March 2022, GQBS have offered outstanding customer service.

“Importantly, the aftersales experience has totally matched the pre-sales experience, dealing with minor niggles and providing us with unlimited technical advice and support.”

Haven Knox-Johnston

“Impact damage to my craft was a bad enough experience for me but once I had reported the matter to the claims team, the lift out was professional as were the engineers who effected repairs and relaunched it. I settled the bills and was reimbursed within a few days.”

Make sure to check back here on January 24 to find out who’s won the 2023 Customer Service Award sponsored by Garmin.