2023 Motor Boat Awards: 37 finalists announced across 8 categories

After an intensive selection process, we can exclusively reveal the finalists for the 2023 Motor Boat of the Year Awards.

Sponsored by Sleipner, world leaders in improving comfort and safety at sea, the Motor Boat Awards are widely considered to be the Oscars of the boating world. That’s because every boat has to go through an exhaustive sea trial process just to be considered.

It is the only way our judges can be certain that our finalists deliver on the water as well as in the showroom. The winners will be announced on 24 January, at a special event to mark the occasion, and online here at mby.com. Click the links below to see our coverage of each of the finalists.

2023 Motor Boat Awards finalists

Sportsboats

Aquaspirit 585, Iron Boats 827, Quarken 27 T-Top, Ryck 280, X Shore Eelex 8000

Weekenders

Aquila 32, Duchy Sport, De Antonio D36, Galeon 325 GTO, Jeanneau Cap Camarat 12.5, Rand Escape 30

Adventure boats

Axopar 45 Cross Cabin, Viggo C8, Wellcraft 355, XO DFNDR 9

Sportscruisers up to 45ft

Bavaria SR36, Dale Classic 37, Jeanneau DB43, Marex 330 Scandinavia

Sportscruisers over 45ft

Fairline Phantom 65, Pardo 60 Endurance, Riva 68 Diable, Sunseeker Predator 65

Flybridges up to 60ft

Absolute 56, Beneteau Swift Trawler 48, Galeon 500 Fly, Leopard 46 Powercat, Prestige M48

Flybridges over 60ft

Absolute 60 Fly, Azimut 68, Numarine 22 XP, Sirena 68, Sirena 78

Custom yachts

Azimut Grande 26M, Grand Banks 85, Pearl 95, Sunseeker 90 Ocean

NOMINATE A SERVICE WINNER

In addition to the eight categories shown here, we will also be handing out a Judges’ Special Award and Customer Service Award, and our judges need your help choosing finalists for the 2023 Customer Service Award.

If you’ve experienced good service from a UK-based marine company, please let us know so we can reward their efforts. All you need to do is email your nomination with a brief example of the service they have given you.

Send your email to mby@futurenet.com with the words Customer Service Award in the subject line by 23 December 2022.