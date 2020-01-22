Winners of the 2020 Motor Boat Awards revealed

We celebrate the well-deserved winners of the 2020 Motor Boat Awards, as chosen by our select group of judges

Sportscruiser over 40ft

Winner: Palm Beach GT50

In a world where interior volume is king, the Palm Beach, refuses to follow the crowd and puts dynamics first. That’s why its pair of 600hp Volvo Penta IPS800 engines are mounted amidships and connected to their pods via carbon fibre jackshafts. This lends the boat impeccable natural balance, impressive speed and fuel economy and a ride quality that is nothing short of sublime.

That’s not to say comfort is sacrificed for performance. Below decks there is a spacious and beautifully fitted out master cabin forward, a neat galley and large separate heads plus another double cabin amidships, albeit with limited headroom.

The cockpit is fantastic and includes four comfortable forward-facing seats at the helm and a sociable dinette that is tucked down low behind the rakish windscreen. There’s something of the old school about this boat, both in the way it looks with its forward leaning radar arch and its focus on the driving experience.

It has the power to make virtually anyone feel like an accomplished hand on the helm but it is also comfortable, beautifully built and very pretty.

Highly commended: Riva Dolceriva

It may run a pair of 1,000hp engines and carry a hefty price tag but it delivers the performance, style and build quality to justify it.