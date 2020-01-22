Winners of the 2020 Motor Boat Awards revealed

We celebrate the well-deserved winners of the 2020 Motor Boat Awards, as chosen by our select group of judges

Sportscruiser up to 40ft

Sponsored by

Finalists

Winner: Galeon 335 HTS

Galeon’s Transformer-style flybridges have been grabbing headlines and gongs in equal measure in recent years but the 335 HTS demonstrates that the Polish outfit is just as adept at building solid, well-priced and stylish weekenders.

Its two-cabin accommodation is spacious enough to keep two couples comfortable for extended cruises and, despite being at the smaller end of Galeon’s range, the fit and finish is on a par with larger stuff in the stable. It’s reassuring to know that a customer buying a Galeon of this size will enjoy the same levels of quality as someone who is buying one with an extra decimal point in the starting price.

On deck, though space is at a premium, it is used wisely and peppered with practical touches like an abundance of deck storage and an engineroom with excellent access for daily checks and more in depth servicing works.

At sea it is confidence-inspiring and predictable, sure to see you and your family back to base safely, even in tough conditions. With a starting price of just over £200,000 with twin engines on sterndrives, it’s hard to think of a better way for a family to expand their cruising horizons.

Highly commended: Marex 360CC

This is one of the cleverest boats we tested last year, designed with the sort of ingenuity and attention to detail that the Scandinavians are rightly known for.