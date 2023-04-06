Invictus GT320S yacht tour: Is this the ultimate couple’s cruising machine?

Reporting from the Genoa Boat Show, Alex Smith takes us on board the recently launched Invictus GT320S...

An Italian yard that makes some delectable-looking boats, Invictus seems to pay as much attention to close-up finishes and design details as to their boats’ distinctive, characterful styling and competent, performance-oriented naval architecture.

This latest Invictus GT320S, also designed by the talented Christian Grande, promises to make as much of a splash as its predecessors, designed as it is around outboard power, with two 300s on the show boat – surely adequate for all but the most rabid speed freak – and the assurance that if you want even more, it can take a pair of 450s.

With the engines conveniently hanging off the back, the cockpit can come into its own, which on the Invictus GT320S is simple and spacious, with an L-shaped arrangement of bench seats and an expanse of level sole which Invictus naturally claims to be bigger than any of its rivals.

A fully upholstered foredeck is laid on to provide some horizontal lounging space. An electrically-deployed bimini top is supplied as standard – a carbon hardtop complete with LED lighting, is an option.

The open-plan arrangements down below are equally simple but just as effective, with an offset seating zone forward and a large double bed amidships, flanked by useful stowage space. The head compartment is between the two areas, on the starboard side.

Customising options are legion, in addition to the eleven colour schemes and four variations of the deck upholstery already on offer.

Owners in search of something extra can now join the brand’s ‘Atelier Invictus’ club to gain access to specialist craftsmen and high-end suppliers, to turn their boat into something truly unique.

Invictus GT320S specification

LOA: 32ft 6in (9.91m)

Beam: 9ft 11in (3.03m)

Fuel capacity: 514L / 113 US Gal

Engines: 2x Yamaha F300 outboards

Top speed: 43 knots

Starting price: €331,000 (inc. VAT)