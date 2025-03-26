Marex 440 Scandinavia first look: Evolution not revolution

When the Marex 440 Gourmet Cruiser ran away with an MBY award in 2024, we knew that it was due to be followed up by a more conventional “Scandinavia” variant – and happily, Marex chose Boot Düsseldorf as the venue for its debut.

The basic principle is that, instead of filling the sheltered saloon with cooking, working and refrigeration facilities, the new boat relegates the galley to a smaller section on the starboard side, leaving the port side free for a raised dinette inside the wheelhouse.

If you have no interest in making the kitchen the social hub, that makes good sense – not least because, even with its reduced refrigeration capacity, it still offers much more than most, enabling you to use this boat for relatively long spells away from shoreside support.

But arguably of more interest is the fact that this new variant also adopts a two (rather than three) cabin layout. Again, for keen cruisers, it works beautifully because it frees up a remarkable amount of space for a proper bathroom with a large, indulgent shower compartment – the kind of shower that doesn’t have you missing the amenities of home after a week on the water.

In short, if you want all the stellar quality of the original 440 but tweaked for a slightly different lifestyle, the Scandinavia is the answer.

Marex 440 Scandinavia specifications

LOA: 44ft 11in (13.70m)

BEAM: 14ft 0in (4.27m)

ENGINES: Volvo Penta D6-440-480hp on V-drives, sterndrives or IPS pods

TOP SPEED: 33-37 knots

PRICE: from €974,000 inc VAT

CONTACT: marex.no

