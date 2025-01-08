My Pick of the Top 10 Best Boats I Tested in 2024 – From Luxury Cruisers to Performance Powercats

Every year MBY's team travels the world testing all the latest and greatest motor yachts on the market. What were Alex Smith's 10 Best Boats in 2024?

With 2024 now behind us, it’s the perfect time to reflect on some of the boats I’ve tested over the past year and share my pick of the ten best.

What a year it’s been for us at MBY! Between the four of us—Hugo Andreae, Phil Draper, Alan Harper, and myself—we’ve traveled the world, testing close to 100 boats.

Happily, for this article and video, I don’t have to factor in the opinions of my colleagues—that’s what the MBY awards in January are for. Instead, what follows is my personal selection of the ten most exciting boats I’ve tested this year. And as you’ll see, “best” doesn’t always mean biggest, fastest, or most expensive.

10 Best Boats I Tested in 2024

Safehaven Marine, known for its rugged commercial and military vessels, has launched its most extreme leisure craft yet—a 60ft semi-wave-piercing, hydrofoil-assisted powercat designed as the ultimate high-speed explorer yacht.

Drawing from its experience with the record-setting Thunder Child, Safehaven has created the 67ft T-2000 Voyager, a vessel capable of covering long distances at speed. Cruising at 30 knots, it boasts a range of over 1,000nm while maintaining a safe fuel reserve for tackling challenging sea conditions.

Few boat-building blueprints are as deeply woven into maritime folklore as Targa’s iconic “4×4 of the Sea.” Known for their dry, soft-riding, four-season offshore pilothouse boats, Targa remains steadfast in its approach.

While the new Targa 41 might look similar to its predecessors, a closer inspection reveals meaningful updates. Targa continues to refine rather than reinvent, and the changes in this latest model are surprisingly significant.

The sheer size of the Sunseeker Ocean 156’s interior is impressive, but what really struck me was how well the space has been used. With multiple layout options and expansive deck areas, Sunseeker has managed to pack an extraordinary amount into this 82ft yacht (where the “156” refers to Gross Tonnage, not length).

The only compromise? The somewhat tight crew quarters. That said, the Ocean 156’s unconventional dimensions make its overall design a remarkable achievement.

Quarken, led by Jussi Hurskainen and a team with experience from brands like Yamarin, Finnmaster, and Saxdor, has produced a boat that exudes expertise.

Understated about its performance, Quarken suggests a top speed of 44 knots, but in testing, the twin Yamaha F300s pushed us to 46 knots—even with three people on board and over 400 liters of fuel. More than just raw speed, the Quarken 35 Cabin excels in user-friendly helming dynamics, featuring an adjustable wheel, twin-bolstered bench seat, and well-thought-out helm controls.

What is the point of speed? It’s a question worth asking, particularly as the market trends toward efficiency and comfort.

Enter the Delphia 10 Sedan. Its low-profile roofline, inverted screen, and raised hull sides give it an adventurous look reminiscent of Quarken or Wellcraft, but with key differences. Designed for displacement cruising, the Delphia 10 maximizes interior volume, especially in the forward quarters, and the absence of outboards allows for a full-beam swim platform aft.

One of the most anticipated flybridges of 2024, the Galeon 560 Fly had a lot to live up to—and it didn’t disappoint.

Designed by Tony Castro, the 560 Fly replaces the 550 Fly and introduces innovative features such as glass inserts in the folding bulwarks, enhancing the view from the cockpit and saloon. Powered by 800hp or 900hp Volvo Penta D13s on V-drives, this yacht reaches speeds of 30-32 knots, delivering a seamless blend of luxury and performance.

Capable of sleeping six while offering a spacious cockpit, solid performance, and great looks at an attractive price, the Parker Sorrento left a lasting impression.

Acceleration is urgent, handling is precise, and despite strong winds during testing, trim control remained effortless. With a top speed of 46.8 knots and responsive handling, the Sorrento epitomizes Parker’s expertise in outboard-powered sportsboats.

With a long, low profile and a beamy, fast-displacement hull, the Omikron OT60 is built for efficient passage-making rather than speed or maximum interior volume.

Wide side decks and a spacious aft cockpit take precedence over a relatively compact wheelhouse. However, the saloon benefits from large windows, flooding the space with light and offering spectacular views. The layout prioritizes outdoor enjoyment while maintaining a comfortable helm station.

Mention “electric hybrid,” and most people picture something small with limited range. Not so with the Marrell M7 Diesel Electric Hybrid.

One of the coolest boats I’ve seen, it’s an all-aluminum build powered by twin Scania 16L V8s, supplemented by a Scania Hybrid electric drive system. This combination offers speed, range, and—when needed—silent operation, making it an ideal choice for specialized applications such as search and rescue or even law enforcement operations.

I first laid eyes on the Beneteau Swift Trawler 54 as it basked in the sun, its towering flybridge casting shadows over nearby boats. At first glance, it looks like a classic Swift Trawler—unsurprising given Beneteau’s commitment to maintaining brand identity.

While some may have expected more influence from the sleek Grand Trawler 62, the 54 stays true to its lineage. Conservative? Perhaps. But its practical, workmanlike design ensures it will appeal to longtime Swift Trawler enthusiasts.

Final Thoughts

So there you have it—ten fantastic boats from the past year. If I were forced to pick a favorite, it would probably be the Targa 41 or the Beneteau Swift Trawler 54, but my colleagues—and undoubtedly many of you—would have different opinions.

It’s been an exciting year for boats of all shapes and sizes, and I can’t wait to see what 2025 has in store. The adventure kicks off in just a few weeks at the Düsseldorf Boat Show—see you there!

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.