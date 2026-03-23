New Aiata Sunfinder 50: Day boat with massive ‘aircraft carrier’ flare

Following a successful 38-footer, Aiata’s new 50ft flagship brings "aircraft carrier" proportions and a unique approach to midships storage

The first boat from new Turkish brand, Aiata, was a 38-footer that came both as an open boat (Sunfinder) and a pilothouse variant (Wayfinder) – and here at Düsseldorf, it was back with a new 50ft Sunfinder flagship that exhibits many of the same trademark features.

There’s a stepped hull with a plumb bow and a massive ‘aircraft carrier’ flare that delivers plenty of space for a secure eight-person bow lounge, as well as the promise of serious splash deflection in the chop. And on the inside, this boat treads precisely the day-centric line you would expect of a Sunfinder model.

The triple V10 400hp outboards, for instance, are backed up by a full-beam aft swim platform and topped with a raised sunbed that projects well beyond the transom. It’s easily large enough for four or five people but you can extend it by raising the aft platform up; or you can optimise the Aiata’s back end for watersports by dropping the swim platform beneath the surface instead.

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Further forward, the cockpit continues the day boating versatility with a big, secure wraparound dinette with reversing backrests on both sides so you can open it up and face outboard, across the drop-down terraces for unobstructed views of (and unobstructed access to) the sea. The bow adds extra sunbathing space, as well as another dedicated lounge.

The big wet bar that nestles against the three helm seats ensures that snacks, cold drinks and ice are properly taken care of too.

Down below, you get a pair of cabins, a small breakfast bar and a relatively compact heads compartment, which is by no means a generous haul for a boat of this scale.

But what is more surprising is the fact that, in order to add extra storage troughs beneath the cockpit deck, what might easily have been a full-beam midships cabin is hemmed in by a bulkhead on the port side. It’s a peculiar design choice but this is of course a day-centric platform and Aiata is a brand that likes to do things its own way.

As if to push that point home, the show stand also displayed scale models of the next two 50ft variants – the first, a Wayfinder pilothouse model; and the second, a flybridge variant of this same open boat.

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Aiata Sunfinder 50 Specifications:

LOA: 50ft 4in (15.35m)

Beam: 13ft 1in (4.00m)

Engines: Triple V10 400hp outboards

Top speed: 44 knots

Price: from €955,000 ex VAT

Contact details: www.aiataboats.com

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