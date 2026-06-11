New custom Giangrasso G24 Classic: An entertainment space with €55,000 in carpets, DJ deck, & water toys

With an onboard DJ mixing deck and a €55,000 carpet budget, a secret Giangrasso G24 Classic world premiere in Palma showcases exactly how to live large

This all-new custom-built motor yacht was one of the few world premieres at the Palma Boat Show, but what a fascinating boat it is. With a genuine LOA of 23.89m, it sneaks under the strict new ruling that bans boats over 24m from anchoring close to shore and in sensitive marine habitats around France and Italy.

In every other respect, it has been designed, engineered and built like a much larger, more expensive yacht. This is evident in everything from the quality of the furnishings to the spec of the hardware. The carpets alone were said to cost over €55,000, while the mammoth 1,650hp V12 MANs on ZF pods give a top speed of 30 knots and a cruising range of over 400nm.

The result is a compact superyacht that actually lives up to the billing. One example of this is its arsenal of toys. As well as a jetski and a pair of Seabobs on the aft platform, there’s a bespoke diesel-powered jet RIB on the foredeck with its own crane and fuel station so you can top it up from the mothership’s tanks.

You’ll also find twin stainless steel anchors, windlasses and superyacht-style fender hangers to protect its flawless paint finish. But our favourite accessory is up on the flybridge where the long wet bar contains all the usual assortment of teppanyaki grills, ice-makers, fridges and a pop-up television, but also a pull-out DJ mixing deck!

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The interior is every bit as interesting. The saloon and cabins all feel a bit tighter than on a genuine 30m superyacht, but they are so well thought out and so beautifully finished that it hardly matters.

The full-beam owner’s suite is particularly impressive, with plenty of natural light, carpet as soft as snow and a walk-in wardrobe. The other three guest cabins all have ensuite bathrooms, plus an extra day heads.

A separate staircase next to the bridge leads down to a laundry room and a pair of ensuite crew cabins in the bow. The only compromise is a rather small, albeit very well-equipped, galley wedged in between the saloon and bridge.

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Giangrasso G24 Classic Specifications:

LOA: 78ft 2in (23.84m)

Beam: 20ft 5in (6.23m)

Engines: 2 x MAN V12 1,650hp diesels

Price: €7.5M ex tax

Contact details: www.giangrassogroup.com

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