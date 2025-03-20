New Aiata Wayfinder 38: A flared design rivalling ABBA’s trousers

Through the Aiata Wayfinder 38, the new Turkish yard brings together proven design talent with serious financial clout.

New Turkish yard Aiata caused quite a stir at Düsseldorf, both for the scale of its ambition and the clever thinking behind its first boat.

Backed by the multi-billion dollar Anadolu Group, it has already invested €15m in a state-of-the-art factory that can build up to 250 boats a year, and hired Jarkko Jämsén’s Navia Group, best known for its work with Axopar, to design its range.

The first of those is the Wayfinder 38. With an aggressive-looking twin-step hull, massively flared bow and engine options up to twin 400hp outboards, it’s clearly got one eye on performance – initial sea trials indicate a top speed of 53 knots – but its big play is the versatility of its modular design.

Almost every element of the boat can be tweaked to suit its intended use, from the make and model of the engines to the cabin, seats, galley, hardtop and fishing equipment.

Recommended videos for you

However, it’s the fact that you can retrofit much of it after you’ve bought it that could be the real gamechanger. That includes the cabin enclosures, which simply bolt onto the side and back of the hardtop frame to convert it into a fully enclosed wheelhouse.

It will be interesting to see how well this works in practice, but the show boats felt pretty robust with some nice wooden detailing and a surprisingly generous cabin and heads compartment below deck.

Article continues below…

Aiata Wayfinder 38 Specifications:

LOA: 38ft 0in (11.57m)

Beam: 11ft 5in (3.49m)

Engines: twin 300-400hp Honda or Mercury outboards

Top speed: 53 knots

Price: from €320,000 ex VAT

Contact details: www.aiataboats.com

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.