New Arcadia A80: A Mediterranean Masterpiece

The Arcadia A80 redefines space offering 90-foot volume in a clever 24m package designed for new rules in the Mediterranean

New rules restricting where yachts over 24m are allowed to anchor in some popular Mediterranean destinations helped shape this new model from Arcadia.

Unlike the 24m load line length threshold for safety regulations, which enables yachts up to 100ft to sneak through, this is a strict LOA ruling so the A80 measures exactly 23.98m from stem to stern but still manages to pack in the volume of a 90-footer.

Arcadia has achieved this by pushing the yacht’s extremities up and out as far as possible. The tall bow rises vertically from the waterline up to flybridge level so all three decks are as long as each other.

The other neat trick is cutting the side decks short amidships so ahead of this the interior can stretch out across the full width of the hull. Most of the space this creates has been given over to a main deck owner’s suite – a rarity on any boat under 90ft and a good one at that with big hull windows and a lovely ensuite bathroom in the forepeak all on the same floor level.

Recommended videos for you

That leaves room below decks for four comfortable guest suites amidships and a surprisingly generous crew area forward with its own mess, a small galley and two separate bunk cabins with their own ensuite facilities.

The whole interior has been designed around the concept of wellness. This seems to involve lots of curved, low-level furniture, textured fabrics, pale woods and organic shapes. There’s even a random ovoid-shaped window in the saloon.

Stairs lead up from here to the raised pilothouse bridge deck, a rather spartan affair dominated by a huge sailing-style carbon fibre wheel, and on up to a big open flybridge with excellent protection from a long hard top covered in solar panels to reduce reliance on the generators.

The relaxed vibe of the interior is mirrored by a smooth-running semi-displacement hull and Volvo IPS1200 drivetrain aimed at minimising noise and maximising fuel efficiency over its preferred cruising window of 10-16 knots.

At the lower end of this range it’s claimed to burn just 50lph. The result may not be particularly pretty but it’s certainly very effective.

Article continues below…

Arcadia A80 Specifications:

LOA: 78ft 8in (23.98m)

Beam: 22ft 10in (6.95m)

Engines: 2 x Volvo Penta IPS1200

Top speed: 19 knots

Price: From €6.2m ex tax

Contact details: www.arcadiayachts.it

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.

Plus you’ll get our quarterly Custom Yachting supplement where we share the last on offer in the superyacht world and at the luxury end of the market. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.