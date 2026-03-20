New Beneteau Gran Turismo 50: A modern take on a traditional sportscruiser

We found that the attractive new Beneteau Gran Turismo 50 at Düsseldorf has classic sportscruiser features rather than inflating in size

Our prize for the prettiest new boat at the Dusseldorf show goes to this, the flagship of the new Gran Turismo range. Instead of following the herd and building an even bigger, more bloated replacement for the old GT50, Beneteau went back to what sportscruisers always used to be about – good looks, a low roofline and plenty of outdoor living space.

It helped that the show boat was the blinged up Alpine edition in midnight blue with matt black rails, carbon fibre detailing and coloured LED downlights set into the hull recess, but there’s no denying the flowing lines of its svelte new profile.

Its air draft of 15ft 1in is well over 2ft lower than its predecessor, and with its new reverse angle bow and semi-concealed hull windows, the result of that is a very clean and distinctive shape.

Unlike some modern coupés, where the deck saloon is the heart of the boat, the focus of the GT50 is its long open cockpit. A big hydraulic bathing platform, drop down terraces on both sides and a very sociable dinette with two facing curved benches create a very relaxed outdoor vibe with a great connection to the sea.

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There’s also a rather lovely recessed seating area in front of the foredeck sunpads, a bit like a glorified bow-rider.

There is still an enclosed deck saloon in between but it’s comparatively short with a galley occupying most of the aft end and a big window that opens up to create a long bar overlooking the cockpit. In fact, the only indoor seating area is a compact C-shaped sofa next to the helm.

The low deck and roofline rules out the headroom for a full-beam owner’s cabin amidships so Beneteau has used the space for a small single cabin to port and a large twin/double to starboard.

The owner’s cabin has been shunted forward where it has sufficient light, space and headroom to feel suitably luxurious. In today’s world, where bigger tends to sell better, it’s a brave call by Beneteau, but we reckon the GT50 is a gamble that deserves to pay off.

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Beneteau Gran Turismo 50 Specifications:

LOA: 52ft 4in (15.95m)

Beam: 14ft 8in (4.48m)

Engines: 2 x 480hp Volvo Penta IPS650 TOP SPEED: 31 knots

Price from: €950,000

Contact details: www.beneteau.com

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