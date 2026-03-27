New Bluegame BGX83: Extraordinarily blending adventure and luxury design

Blending adventure and luxury with a unique flow and sunken saloon, the BGX83 pushes the yacht design's boundaries

Bluegame doesn’t do ordinary and nothing illustrates that better than this new flagship, the BGX83. Even in the confines of Boot Düsseldorf’s mammoth halls, it towered above visitors, striking a Jekyll and Hyde balance between a pumped up adventure boat and a compact luxury superyacht.

It certainly looked pretty imposing with its triple IPS pod drives and Sleipner curved fin stabilisers jutting out from its heavily built hull, although we were a little surprised it only merited an RCD category B rating.

The vast open beach club with a folding balcony along the starboard side and a hidden crane to port can be used for anything from storing tenders and toys to operating as the ultimate party platform.

But it’s the way this links up with the sunken lower saloon and full-beam owner’s cabin below that really defines this boat. Fans will love the feeling of a mini apartment by the sea, while critics will point out the relatively small size of the owner’s sleeping area when compared with more voluminous 80ft rivals.

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But there’s no arguing with the amount of outdoor space it offers or the easy flow around the yacht granted by those walkaround decks and both internal and external staircases.

Our favourite spot is the deep-set bow lounge with its versatile mix of seats, tables and sunpads, offering a very private space for guests to eat, drink and chill out. The flybridge runs a close second, although the lack of a fixed hard top and low windscreen means it’s not as sheltered as some of its rivals.

We’re not convinced the optional Lissoni interior makes best use of the compact upper saloon. It looks very stylish but leaves no space for an internal dining table and the transverse galley with its long slender bar and absurdly heavy sink cover favours form over function.

We’ll reserve judgement on the helm station for the sea trial, as the view through the short windscreens felt a bit confined inside the halls but it may work at sea. As Bluegame readily admits, it won’t be for everyone but for those it does appeal to, nothing else comes close.

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Bluegame BGX83 Specifications:

LOA: 83ft 7in (25.6m)

Beam: 20ft 7in (6.3m)

Engines: 3 x Volvo Penta IPS1200

Top speed: 30 knots

Price from: €5.9m ex tax

Contact details: www.bluegame.it

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