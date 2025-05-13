Steeler B62 Beach Club: You can drive this boat from the bow on a leather sofa

The Steeler B62 Beach Club has an incredible layout with sunpads galore and an interior 'beach restaurant'

Don’t be fooled by the name. The Steeler B62 Beach Club may sound like a slow steel displacement cruiser but it’s actually an all-aluminium craft with a surprising turn of speed and one of the most exciting interiors we’ve seen on any boat. And don’t just take our word for it. The video tour we shot of it has had more views in the last few weeks than most boats get in a year!

That’s because it’s packed full of new ideas that few other yards would dare to try, including a roof that rises on four electric rams, two separate galleys and a second helm station perched in the foredeck lounge.

Yes, you read that correctly the first time. Thanks to the power of Volvo’s latest joystick control system, you can drive this 31-knot 62ft boat while sitting outside on a leather sofa just a couple of feet back from the bow. Without an MFD to hand, you’ll need to be confident of your surroundings but in the right circumstances, it could be a lot of fun.

The rest of the boat is just as innovative. The beach club lives up to its name with a pair of sunbeds hiding lockers large enough to swallow all manner of water toys, plus a couple of aft-facing bars with swivelling stools just made for watching the sun go down with a cocktail in hand. From here, one short run of stairs leads down to the lower galley ‘beach restaurant’ and guest cabins, while another runs up to the formal galley, saloon and inside helm.

This lower galley feels surprisingly bright, open and spacious; perfect for grabbing a snack and cold drink before plunging back into the sea. The upper one is more formal with a black roof lining giving more of a night club vibe, despite two big drop-down side windows and that lifting roof opening it up to the elements during the day time.

The flip side of all this entertaining space is three relatively small cabins (albeit with 7ft of headroom) and two bathrooms, both of which are ensuite but with Jack and Jill access to one of them so it can double as a day heads.

A pair of surprisingly small 800hp IPS950 pod drives are enough to give that 31-knot top speed but perhaps more important is a modest fuel burn of just 7 litres per nautical mile at 20 knots. The price reflects its custom-built status but it does mean you can tweak almost every element of the interior.

Steeler B62 Beach Club Specifications:

LOA: 65ft 4in (19.92m)

Beam: 17ft 1in (5.2m)

Engines: 2 x Volvo Penta IPS950

Top speed: 31 knots

Price: From €3.7m ex tax

Contact details: www.steeleryachts.com

