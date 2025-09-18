Galeon 430 EXP Tour: Onboard This Radical Mini Explorer Yacht

Galeon’s bold new trawler yacht, the Galeon 430 EXP, tears up the design rulebook, blending an uncompromising explorer aesthetic with jaw-dropping features

In recent years, Polish builder Galeon has carved out a reputation for relentless innovation. While its award-winning sportscruisers and flybridge models are well-known, the new Galeon 430 EXP marks a new venture into the trawler yacht market—and it is a genuinely extraordinary debut.

This vessel is not just another boat; it’s a bold and uncompromising mini-explorer with a distinctive, almost tugboat-like aesthetic that signals its tough, no-nonsense capabilities.

At first glance, the Galeon 430 Explorer is unlike anything on the water. Its in-your-face, almost vertical bow and flared cheeks give it a huge beam and immense volume. This design, coupled with a reverse-angled windscreen and massive windows, reinforces its tough explorer credentials.

Galeon has also taken its signature fold-down balconies to a new level. These two vast platforms extend from the transom more than halfway along the hull, dramatically expanding the deck space when in use. An asymmetric main deck layout, with no side deck to port, allows the saloon to occupy almost the full beam, a design choice that maximizes interior space.

The boat is packed with clever features that enhance the on-board experience. The cockpit’s carousel seating can swivel to face out over the water, providing a spectacular view at anchor. The saloon’s large sliding doors and reversible dinette sofa further connect the interior to the balconies, allowing guests to sit with their feet over the water. The elevated pilothouse provides a commanding view and easy access to the forward deck via doors on both sides.

Below deck, the accommodations are equally impressive, with a clever layout that includes a full-beam owner’s cabin forward and a guest cabin with a surprisingly large utility area.

Hugo Andreae stepped aboard this radical new yacht at Cannes Yachting Festival to show us round in this MBY exclusive.

Enjoy the tour…

Galeon 430 EXP specifications

LOA: 35ft 3in (13.95m)

BEAM: 11ft 4in (4.52m)

ENGINES: 2 x Volvo Penta D6

TOP SPEED: 20 knots

PRICE: From €800,000 ex. VAT

