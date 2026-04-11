New Greenline 42: Is This the Ultimate Solar-Powered Coastal Cruiser?

With solar power on the roof, the new Greenline 42 offers silent 48-hour anchoring without needing a noisy generator

Having now seen the new Greenline 42 at the Düsseldorf show, we can confirm that it isn’t just usefully bigger and more stylish than the current 40, it’s also much more versatile.

Its efficient planing hull design means the standard 250hp Yanmar diesels give it a faster top speed of 25 knots, which, combined with an RCD Category B rating and a substantial 700-litre fuel tank, makes it just as well suited for coastal cruising as for inland waterways.

It still comes with 4.5kW of solar panels on the roof and a 22kWh house battery, but rather than using this to power electric motors, its main purpose is to allow silent running at anchor of all the boat’s electrical systems without the need for a generator.

Upgrade to the maximum 66kWh battery bank and you can run everything, including the air-conditioning, for up to 48 hours.

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There is still an option to make it a full hybrid propulsion system by adding a pair of 23kW electric motors between the engines and propellers for silent cruising at speeds of up to 6.5 knots, but it does bump up the price.

The launch boat was fitted with the optional hydraulic bathing platform, glass transom and face-to-face cockpit dinette, rather than the folding transom and freestanding furniture, which felt like another nod to coastal use.

Drop- down side windows in the galley, in addition to a lifting aft window and helm side door, make the main deck feel even lighter and more open than the 40’s, while the larger second cabin with its optional ensuite heads makes it much more comfortable for two couples to stay aboard.

Other nice touches include cut-outs in the forward bulwarks, giving a better view out from the forward owner’s cabin, and a bow lounge with more face-to-face seating and a pair of sunbeds with adjustable pop-up backrests.

Taken together, this should make it much more appealing for those who plan to use their boat at sea as well as on rivers and canals.

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Greenline 42 Specifications:

LOA: 44ft 3in (13.5m)

Beam: 14ft 10in (4.3m)

Engines: 2 x 250hp Yanmar (optional 2 x 23kW electric)

Top speed: 25 knots

Price from: €545,000 ex tax

Contact details: www.greenlinehybrid.com

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