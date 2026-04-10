New Santasevera 42 Sport: 41ft open day cruiser with flowing spaces

This new Santasevera 42 Sport offers a clever layout designed for the ultimate weekend party

This new 41ft open day cruiser continues many of the ideas laid down on the flagship 52 by Francesco Guida, designer and founder of Santasevera Yachts. The day spaces, for instance, flow one into the next in a very attractive way.

A central island sunbed links the swim platform and aft deck. Ahead of this, a pair of comfy loungers brings the walkway into the centre, guiding you forward to a sheltered C-shaped dinette on the portside with a really clever table that can be angled in any direction you please. There’s also a compact but very elegant L-shaped galley on the starboard side behind the helm with two fridges and a subtly integrated Champagne drawer.

The helm itself is a one-man affair that is specifically designed to steal as little space as possible from the big party zone. And if you need a little more space, you can head up one of the symmetrical side decks to the raised island sunbed at the bow.

Now clearly, this Santasevera 42 is not so much a cruising machine as a high-end day boat for weekending couples, so it comes with just the one cabin – but this is where that bow arrangement pays off. Generous headroom is maximised by means of quite a low-profile minimalistic bed. There’s also a long, comfy changing seat to starboard and a separate heads compartment with shower.

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As for performance, this is a very flexible boat. Apparently, D4-320s on sterndrives are all you need for 30-knot performance, but you can also opt for a pair of D6-480s for 45 knots. IPS pod drives on lengthy jackshafts are also on the cards and so is outboard propulsion.

Of course, a pair of 600hp V12 outboard engines would do little for the beach club but speeds in excess of 50 knots are likely to be a major temptation for some.

Other elements of the boat are just as flexible. For instance, while this Sport model’s enclosed slide windows already give it more protection than the HT and Open variants, a Coupé version is also now an option, with an extended roofline and sliding aft doors. And if you have ideas of your own that the standard palette doesn’t cover, the fact that everything is built in-house at the firm’s own yard means that they are well set up for custom requests.

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Santasevera 42 Sport Specifications:

LOA: 41ft 2in (12.55m)

Beam: 13ft 1in (4.00m)

Engines: twin 320-480hp diesels/ 600hp outboards

Top speed: 50 knots +

Price: €900,000 ex VAT

Contact details: www.santaseverayacht.it

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