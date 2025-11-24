Nord Star 49+ first look: The custom pilothouse built for 48-Knot speeds

The Nord Star 49+ proves that pilothouse cruisers don't have to be slow, with an optional triple rig of sterndrives pushing it towards 50 knots

Being one of the best established builders of offshore pilothouse cruisers in Finland, nord star is well equipped to adapt its boats in line with custom requests – and that was eminently clear at the Southampton Boat Show.

This latest cruiser-tuned version of the flagship 49+ came with the usual three cabins (including a full-beam ensuite owner’s cabin) to sleep up to seven people, plus a reduced aft galley to help generate extra space for an expanded dinette in the forward saloon.

But it also had a whole range of very specific custom options, including a glass balustrade and inward-facing benches in the cockpit, like those you so often see on luxury motoryachts.

It also had a pair of fold-up seats built into the bulwarks on either side, plus a big fixed aft platform rather than the hydraulic high-low version most people would tend to spec.

You can have the same kind of custom fun forwards; swapping the show boat’s fairly featureless foredeck for a cushion-lined coachhouse roof with a bench seat and a pair of facing seat pods in the forepeak.

And you can spec a flybridge too; a proper one with a twin helm, a dinette and a wet bar – and all for just an extra 3.8% on the boat’s total package price.

Again, most owners would tend to go for that, but what they might be less likely to explore are the top-end power options.

While the show boat came with a pair of ips-650s and a 600l booster tank for 36 knots and a range in the region of 300 miles, you can also treat it to a triple rig of sterndrives for outrageous speeds in the region of 48 knots.

In truth, this 49+ is not substantially larger than either the sargo 45 or the targa 46 but with a proven hull, a quality build and a distinctive design based on a bedrock of proven expertise, it’s a very convincing package.

Nord Star 49+ specifications

LOA: 49ft 0in (14.9m)

Beam: 13ft 6in (4.1m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta IPS-650s

Speed: 36 knots

Price: from £1M inc VAT

Contact: nordstaruk.com

