Ockelbo’s New Flagship: The Ultimate All-Weather Family Cruiser Hits the UK

Ockelbo's new flagship, built by Anytec, made its UK debut in Southampton, proving to be the ultimate multi-purpose, four-season cruising boat

taking its UK debut in Southampton was the new flagship model from Ockelbo – a brand designed and built by long-standing Swedish aluminium sportsboat specialist, Anytec.

As you would expect then, it’s built entirely from aluminium but while Anytecs are slick, high-performance sportsboats, the new Ockelbo is very much the rough, tough, multi-purpose, four-season cruising boat.

A pilothouse with a purposeful reverse screen spans virtually the entire 8ft 4in beam, leaving just enough space for a pair of grippy side decks that are more practical than they look.

Behind the superstructure, the aft cockpit features a pair of seat boxes and a swing-up table ahead of a 300hp outboard motor flanked by a pair of handy swim platforms.

That is enough to push this boat to around 45 knots but with a transom rated to 425hp, you could fit a larger engine and push that speed up to 55 knots!

Up at the bow, you can replace the three facing seat pods with a full convertible U-shaped dining station big enough for six.

There’s also a two-part door in the leading edge of the pilothouse, a set of massive scuppers big enough to discharge about an ocean per minute and a roof space specifically engineered so that you can fit a Thule roof rack or even a roof tent for sleeping up top without having to convert the pilothouse seating.

As for the pilothouse itself, headroom is excellent, the big frameless windows deliver outstanding views all round and you get a pair of sunroofs as standard.

The furniture is equally clever.

The tapering side benches, optional lift-up aft seats and rotating helm seats provide seating for up to eight people, and the rear section all converts into a single vast 7ft bed.

There are no cooking facilities but you can opt for one of two heads solutions.

You can either fit a loo beneath the access step to the pilothouse or (for an extra £3,000) you can spec a full heads compartment with sink and black waste tank, accessed from the cockpit.

Naturally then, this is a boat that needs a bit of speccing up to be seen at its best.

But with impressive build quality, a clever design and a tempting price, it looks like a very high-value proposition for the year-round family boater.

Ockelbo B25 Cab specifications

LOA: 25ft 11in (7.90m)

BEAM: 8ft 4in (2.55m)

ENGINES: 250-425hp outboard

TOP SPEED: 55 knots

PRICE: from £106,000 ex VAT

CONTACT: nordbalt.co.uk

