World’s Coolest Boats: Cockwells Titian Tender – A Modern Masterpiece

Cockwells Titian Tender may be a recent build, but it has the exquisite cedar and teak detailing that brings to mind classic Riva's and alike

It is perhaps apt that the person who commissioned the Titian Tender from Cockwells in Falmouth was an artist, because this really is three-dimensional art. Cockwells regularly builds bespoke one-off commissions, but even by its standards, this one was pretty special.

The 10.5m boat, designed by Redman Whitely Dixon with an interior by Callum Bespoke, evokes 60s Riva runabouts but with a modern twist; where the Riva is all about the curves, the Cockwells has sharp, clean contemporary lines. Built from cedar and teak, the detailing is exquisite. The teak foredeck is laid out herringbone style, and the caulking between the planks is copper.

In fact, that’s a theme that follows through to the interior. Unashamedly a dayboat, the interior is little more than a large cuddy cabin with sitting headroom only, but even in here the detailing is something else.

The cabinetry is copper edged and the floor has more copper detailing. The ceiling features fine art silk panels set into timber frames and the space is air-conditioned and features amenities like a proper little galley with a ceramic hob and oven plus a coffee maker, while the heads compartment has a Tecna electric flush loo.

That commitment to amenities and technology extends to the exterior, in particular the helm. A single piece of flush glass contains two touch screens that display engine instrumentation and navigation as well as control the entire boat, from the electric bimini top that retracts behind the sunbed to the concealed anchor that deploys via raising sections of the foredeck, James Bond style.

And that modernity extends to the drive system, and indeed the drive itself. Lift the sunpads, at the touch of one of those touchscreen icons, and you’ll discover a pair of Yanmar V8 diesel engines thumping out 320hp each through a pair of thoroughly modern jetdrives, not dissimilar (although far larger) to those you’ll find powering a jetski.

There are no tabs, no propellers, not really any gears: put the throttle shift levers to ‘neutral’ and the buckets that lower over the jets to create reverse deploy halfway, neutralising forward and aft propulsion. Just grip the beautifully tactile wheel with one hand and nail the throttles with the other and you’ll discover that this isn’t just any old art, this is pure performance art.

Titian Tender specifications

Year: 2018

LOA: 34ft 5in (10.5m)

Beam: 10ft 10in (3.3m)

Power: 2x Yanmar 320hp V8 diesel engines

Speed: 40 knots

Price: £1 million

