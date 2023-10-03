110-metre Jubilee delivered and on the move

The yacht is the largest superyacht ever built in the Netherlands.

Seen here are cruising pictures of Jubilee on her maiden voyage. Oceanco’s largest ever yacht has been delivered and is now in the Mediterranean after her February launch. At 110-metres, the superyacht also claims the title of being the largest ever built in the Netherlands.

Her striking exterior design is by Lobanov design. Clever use of glass in the superstructure blends the deck levels, tricking the eye into believing she is 10 decks high as opposed to five. The interior design is by Sam Sorgiovanni, and the yard says it is “both spacious and rich, offering accommodation for up to 30 guests in 15 staterooms including an entirely private owner’s deck.”

Forward there is a fully certified helicopter deck with a concealed hangar below. As with many of the largest superyachts, Jubilee is built to the Passenger Yacht Code, allowing her to carry more guests. There is a large pool aft with a built-in aquarium and a large beach club at water level.

“Our plans for Jubilee’s first season are to cruise the Western Med,” says build captain Roy Dance. “But after that, who knows, this yacht is certainly capable of going anywhere in the world.” On her maiden voyage from the Netherlands the yacht stopped in Gibraltar for fuel, and is now underway again on her way to Cannes.

The yacht is for sale through Burgess, who also brought the owner and managed the build. “Burgess introduced this project to Oceanco and we provided technical consultancy and project management as owner’s representative throughout the entire build process,” says Burgess’s Joe Cic.

The yacht is a turn-key project and has already been outfitted with all her toys and accessories, including tenders, watersports equipment, china, crystal, silverware, table linen, sheets, loose furniture and cushions. The 110-metre yacht has a beam of 16.4-metres and displaces over 4,500 gross tons, with a top speed of 18.5 knots.

Photos Francisco Martinez Photography

First published on SuperYachtWorld.com on July 12, 2017