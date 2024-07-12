Absolute Navetta gets a snazzy new makeover

Absolute is preparing to launch a new spruced-up version of its popular Navetta 52, which will be at the Cannes Boat Show

Renamed the Navetta 53, it gains an extra few inches in length from an extended bathing platform. A host of other changes to the deck mouldings and decor result in a significantly different-looking boat.

The most obvious visual changes are the larger hull windows and taller gunwales with dramatic cutouts on either side of the cockpit and a more pronounced dip amidships. These are cut off sharply at the stern with a distinctive reverse angle and scalloped corners to emphasise the new glass balustrade.

The cockpit has also been redesigned to make the most of the view astern with modular free-standing furniture that can be arranged in a variety of different ways.

The foredeck lounge has also been updated with a new dinette configuration that allows guests to sit facing each other across a height- adjustable teak table. This converts into a full-length sunpad when needed with the aid of a folding backrest.

The interior follows the same pattern as before with a large aft galley, saloon and helm station on the main deck, and three double cabins and two bathrooms below.

Like the 52, the owner’s stateroom occupies the usual space admidships, while the forward VIP is angled across the beam to free up space around the bed and give its occupants a better view through those distinctive oversized hull windows. There’s also an option to specify the lazarette as a single crew cabin.

The Navetta 53 comes with a pair of 480hp Volvo IPS650s and will make its debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September.

