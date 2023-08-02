Apreamare Gozzo 35 Speedster: Italian yard to launch first outboard boat at Cannes boat show

Apreamare’s appealingly tubby designs based on traditional Sorrento fishing boats have always looked like heavy, stolid displacement craft, but beneath the waterline their hard-chine, medium-V underwater shapes, with a long planing run extending beneath the aft platform, have offered sprightly handling and a surprising turn of speed....

And now that huge outboard engines seem to be the go-to power source for anything under about 40 feet, they can offer serious performance too.

Based on the existing Gozzo 35 design, the new Gozzo 35 Speedster model comes as standard with two Mercury V10s bolted to the stern, which not only give a 42-knot top speed, but more importantly offer a useful cruising range of 300 nautical miles or so at 30 knots.

Mounting the engines all the way aft confers other advantages too, of course, freeing up space both in and under the cockpit, where the folding table is big enough to seat ten for lunch, according to the builders.

The expansive bathing platform is still a practical space in spite of the encroaching engines, while wide side decks lead safely forward from the cockpit to a sunlounging and seating area on the bow.

The appointments down below are simple but pretty spacious, thanks to the design’s generous beam and full sections, with a double berth forward, a roomy head and shower compartment on the port side, and a small galley area.

In spite of its overall length the Gozzo 35 Speedster is designed to fit into the sub-10-metre category, which in Italy excuses it from compulsory registration.

The boat was styled by Marco Casali of Too Design, with hull lines by Umberto Tagliavini of Marine Design, and will be shown at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival in a slick black livery.

Apreamare Gozzo 35 Speedster specifications

LOA: 36ft 5in (11.11m)
Beam: 12ft 2in (3.70m)
Engines: Twin 400hp Mercury
Top speed: 42 knots
Starting price: Available upon application

