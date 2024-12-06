Aquador 400 HT first look: A compact sportscruiser fit for 12

The cleverly designed Aquador 400 HT provides seating for 12 and sleeping for 6, and it has a pretty generous fuel tank, too.

Compact sportscruisers don’t come much harder working than Aquador’s next-generation HT cruisers. Both the 250 and the 300 were first-class examples of their type, generating all kinds of extra volume, thanks to raised hull sides, narrow side decks and generous beam-forward hulls – and that same principle has clearly been applied to the new 40ft flagship.

In terms of the day spaces, the extra length has been used for three tiers of seating on the port side – a raised companion section adjacent to the twin helm with excellent all-round views; a larger U-shaped dinette amidships for sociable gatherings beneath the shelter of the hardtop; and an aft-facing L-shaped lounge at the stern, which drops directly onto the big aft swim platform for unobstructed access to the water.

Happily, this unit can also be converted into a sun lounger to supplement the foredeck’s raised island sunbed so, in spite of its relatively modest proportions, this is a boat that ought to enable up to 12 people to gather for day parties without getting under one another’s feet.

Sleeping capacity looks good too. There are two symmetrical double berths, splitting the beam amidships beneath the forward saloon, as well as an open-plan forward owner’s cabin and a starboard day heads with separate shower. The convertible cockpit dinette can also step in when required, taking sleeping capacity to eight people – an impressive haul, given the length and scale of the main-deck day spaces.

And yet in spite of all this usable volume, even the fuel tank looks pretty generous. With 600L to play with, a cruising range in excess of 150 miles should be very achievable, even on the outboard variant.

That said, any design is a balancing act and based on these renderings we suspect that the main areas of compromise are likely to be a fair bit of windage, a slightly firm ride and rather slim looking side decks. But if the 400 follows the same format as the smaller models, the windage will be ably managed with tabs and a joystick, the ride will be softened by a sensible top end of around 35 or 36 knots and the side decks will be treated to a whole armoury of guardrails, toe rails and grabbing points, making those volume gains feel like a very rewarding design decision indeed.

Aquador 400 HT Specifications:

LOA: 39ft 7in (11.10m)

Beam: 13ft 0in (3.96m)

Engines: twin Volvo D4s / Mercury 300s

Top speed: 36 knots

Price: from €499,000 inc VAT

Contact details: www.aquadorboats.fi

