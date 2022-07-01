Arksen 65 first look: British explorer yacht range set to expand

Adventure boat specialist, Arksen, has released details of its new Arksen 65, which will be built from 40% recycled aluminium…

Aimed primarily at owner-drivers with off-grid cruising ambitions, the new Arksen 65 has been designed to enable simple self-sufficiency in some of the remotest corners of the globe.

But while this tough semi-custom displacement yacht is chiefly about bluewater cruising, Arksen has also thought about those with more recreational itineraries.

The outdoor helm position, for instance, features a low-slung hardtop, keeping the air draught down to just 12ft 2in (3.7m), for easy access to Europe’s inland waterways.

In standard guise, the main deck uses a secure single-level walkaround layout with elevated forward bulwarks and a versatile open aft deck space.

Vertical curved-glass bridge windows deliver outstanding all-round visibility for those in the central deckhouse.

Article continues below…

The internal layout is also neatly arranged with an aft galley, an amidships main saloon and a central helm position, enabling easy access to the lower deck.

Down below, the Arksen 65’s accommodation features a double cabin in the bow and another, aft of the amidships engine room.

Both come with ensuites as standard but, given the various options for the area forward of the engineroom, it is likely that the forward bathroom will also be required for day-head duties.

The forward central space will be available either as a third twin cabin, a snug owner’s study or as a lower galley, opening up extra main deck space for additional lounge seating.

As regards performance, the proposed twin 160hp John Deere diesels are likely to produce a top speed of around 12 knots, alongside authentic transoceanic range of 3,000nm at eight knots.

For extra autonomy, it is expected that a generator, supplemented by solar panels, will provide light hotel load without the engines running. However, a hybrid version will also be available.

As with all Arksen explorers, the aim is to build the new 65 from aluminium that is at least 40% recycled and fully recyclable. While prices are expected to start from around £1.85 million excluding VAT, a typical specification is likely to be closer to £2.2 million.

Imminent splashes

These are busy times at Arksen. By the end of the year, its first two Arksen 85 tri-decks will be on the water. The first of those is expected to be shown at Boot Düsseldorf in January 2023, before an Atlantic crossing for the Fort Lauderdale boat show in October.

Several more 85s will soon start construction, including some that will be built for Arksen’s shared-ownership programme.

Arksen is also developing a range of SUVs in association with a leading builder of commuter boats. Expect to see more on that, alongside the launch of the new Arksen 45 RIB, at the 2022 Southampton Boat Show.

“While last year’s boating must-have was the beach club, this year it’s all about adventure yachting,” says MBY editor Hugo Andreae. “I’m still trying to figure out exactly what this new catch-all really means as it seems to cover everything from 50-knot Axopar-style cabin boats to 12-knot displacement trawlers via long-range powercats.

“The only thing they all seem to have in common is a purposeful, upright, functional aesthetic. I rather like it and anything that encourages people to use their boats’ full potential can only be a good thing. Bring on the era of the adventure boat!”