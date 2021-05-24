Arksen Yachts reveals plans for first three British-built explorers

Emerging British yard Arksen Yachts has released renderings of its first three explorer-style boats, the Arksen Adventure Series 45, Arksen 85 and Arksen 65.



Filling a void in the market for go-anywhere, off-the-grid cruisers, its latest offerings cover everything from a fast 45ft cabin cruiser to a long range aluminium 85ft motoryacht.

First to arrive will be the new Arksen Adventure Series 45, a rugged multi-function model that can be configured as a runabout, chase boat or dive platform.

Sporting a composite (rather than aluminium) hull and solid D-tube fendering, it has the appearance of a RIB but without the puncture-prone inflatable tubes. It is being built in the UK in partnership with Ring Powercraft.

The first one, which Arksen Yachts plans to launch towards the end of this year, is likely to have a triple outboard installation, although inboard diesel sterndrives or waterjets will be available too.

Next to launch and the first of its all-new aluminium series of long-range explorer yachts will be a tri-deck 85-footer known as Project Ocean.

Started on spec but recently sold to a syndicate of owners, it is in build at the Wight Shipyard in Cowes with a target launch date in Spring 2022.

The layout includes three guest cabins with interiors by Design Unlimited, a crew cabin for two and a serial-hybrid installation from Praxis featuring twin electric motors and three 200kW generators.

It boasts a top speed of 14 knots and a huge 7,000nm range at 8 knots. Prices for the Arksen 85 start at £5.95 million, excluding VAT.

Arguably the most interesting development for MBY readers is a new 65ft explorer yacht. This plumb-bowed two-decker has been conceived for owner operators and can be specified with two or three cabins. The two-cabin version includes the option of an owner’s study or galley on the lower deck.

Like the rest of the Arksen Yachts portfolio, the 65 will be built from recycled aluminium. The exterior design and LDL hull architecture come from Humphreys Yacht Design.

It’s too early for detailed propulsion choices or tankages but Arksen’s COO Ewan Hind says with a twin-engined hybrid installation it should be good for a range of 3,500nm. This gives the Arksen 65 trans-oceanic capability for true round-the-world cruising potential.

Despite the new designation – 65 as opposed to the original 60 – it now measures 64ft stem to stern but with an LOA of 67ft with the anchor sprit included. Prices start at £1.5m ex VAT.