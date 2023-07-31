Azimut Magellano 60 first look: New baby of the range to launch at Cannes

Although the new Azimut Magellano 60 is the smallest model in the line, the DNA of this fourth boat is unmistakable...

Designed in collaboration with Ken Freivokh, there’s a linear, fuss-free elegance to the Azimut Magellano 60 that looks quite modest and classical. It features unbroken wraparound glass, long hull windows and a set of parallel teak louvres on the aft pilothouse pillars. And there’s plenty of overlap in application as well as appearance.

Created for owners who love long voyages, the new 60 is built on Azimut’s second-generation dual-mode hull – a semi-planing double chine hull with a vertical bow, which delivers a claimed 20% reduction in fuel consumption at cruising speeds than comparable shaft-driven boats with traditional hard-chine hulls.

And those long-distance credentials are backed up on board with an interior optimised for comfortable cruising. Down below, the full-beam owner’s suite sidesteps avant garde edginess in favour of warm restful tones and softly textured fabrics.

There’s also a port twin and a forward VIP cabin, each with its own ensuite bathroom, plus an ensuite crew cabin at the transom, usefully separated from the rest of the accommodation by the engine bay.

Above that, in the cockpit, the use of fore-and-aft furniture and a glass transom balustrade keeps the views wide open. A pair of stools at the aft galley bar helps straddle the zone between inside and outside spaces while providing a great place for casual drinks.

Recommended videos for you

Article continues below…

That integration is ably supported by a single-level deck with big aft doors – and it’s also good to see narrow stainless steel bars holding up the flybridge without obscuring the view from the cockpit, as well as twin side gates for easy access from the pontoon.

The saloon works the space equally well. Between the twin helm and the aft galley, there’s a C-shaped settee to port plus another slightly more intimate transverse lounge on the starboard side with a fold-out table that accommodates up to six people.

It’s an arrangement that’s broadly mirrored upstairs on the flybridge. Again, the fore-and-aft furniture at the stern creates a sociable face-to-face seating area while maximising views out.

Again, there is a twin helm to starboard. And again, there’s a big C-shaped lounge to port, this time with a forward sunbathing zone so you can keep the skipper company during a long passage.

Azimut Magellano 60 specifications

LOA: 60ft 7in (18.47m)

Beam: 16ft 11in (5.15m)

Engines: Twin MAN I6 730hp diesels

Top speed: 26 knots

Price: Available upon application