American trawler yacht specialist Kadey-Krogen is working on a brand new 60ft ocean crosser called the Kadey-Krogen 60 Open…

Outwardly, it looks like a typical old-school trawler yacht, complete with Portuguese bridge, raked-forward windscreens, high bulwarks, reverse transom and a cockpit protected by a full overhang from the flybridge above.

However, what makes this one special is a brighter, more modern interior. Instead of the usual rather dark confined interior – like so many Kadey-Krogens past – this one will have a more contemporary vibe, not least because its main saloon and galley will all be open plan with the lower helm station. Indeed, there will be just one step separating the zones.

Lower deck accommodation on the Kadey-Krogen 60 Open consists of three cabins and three shower rooms. Owners can choose whether they want their cabin amidships or forward. Then there’s a twin-bed cabin between them to port and lower saloon seating to starboard.

The tooling is already said to be finished at builder Asia Harbor in Kaohsiung, Taiwan and, once lamination commences, the build time of the first one is likely to be 18 months, later dropping to 12 months.

Propulsion is typical of this full-displacement breed: twin 225hp John Deere diesels and straight ZF boxes and shafts. These are expected to deliver a maximum speed of just 10-11 knots but more importantly an ocean-crossing range of 3,000-4,000nm at a more sedate speed of six or seven knots.

The price for the first two Kadey-Krogen 60 Opens is set at $2.9million ex-works Taiwan for delivery within 24 months.

Kadey-Krogen 60 Open specifications

LOA: 63’1″ (19.23m)

Beam: 19’4″ (5.89m)

Draft: 5’8″ (1.73m)

Displacement: 120,000lbs (54,400kg)

Engines: Twin 225hp John Deere diesel

Top speed: 11 knots

Cruising speed: 6 knots

Cruising range: 4,000nm

Fuel capacity: 1,800gal (6,814L)

Water capacity: 450gal (1,700L)

Price: $2.9million (ex. works)