Azimut S6 Sportfly: This triple-engined bruiser just got even better

Azimut Yachts has introduced an addition to its striking S6 model in the form of this Sportfly version.

Arriving almost two years after the launch of the standard Azimut S6, the S6 Sportfly neatly incorporates the extra deck, which features a swathe of sunbathing space and a second helm station.

Access to the top deck is via a ladder that retracts neatly into the flybridge overhang when not in use.

As with the standard S6, carbon-fibre is used throughout and extends to the top deck on this version to minimise the effect of the extra height and weight incurred by the extra deck.

From the sun deck down, the boat is identical to the S6, with a sprawling cockpit, galley-up layout and three generous cabins on the lower deck, including a full-beam master cabin ensuite.

A triple IPS installation (of 550hp per engine) leaves enough room for a generous double VIP cabin forward with space ahead of it for the crew quarters and a tender garage at the stern.

The S6 models aren’t the first in the S range to use a triple pod drive installation and though there are three engines and three pods to look after, Azimut insists that triples offer the best balance of performance, economy and handling for a boat of this size.

Specification

LOA: 59ft 1in (18m)

Beam: 15ft 7in (4.75m)

Engines: Triple Volvo Penta IPS700

Top speed: 35 knots

Starting price: €1,340,000 (ex. VAT)