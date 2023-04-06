Azimut Seadeck first look: Italian yard set to launch first hybrid yachts

Azimut has revealed details of a brand new range of hybrid powered motor yachts due to be launched next year. Called Azimut Seadeck, they are designed to take the yard and its customers a step closer to a fully sustainable future…

Based on ultra-efficient planing hulls with a 40% carbon fibre content to reduce weight, the Azimut Seadeck range will feature Volvo’s forthcoming diesel-electric hybrid drivetrains and roof-mounted solar panels.

This will allow them to run at slow speed on battery power alone but with diesel engines for faster speeds and longer journeys. Azimut says this will still enable them to reduce CO2 emissions by as much as 40% over an average year of mixed use.

First to arrive will be the Azimut Seadeck 6, a hardtop/coupé design with an expected LOA of around 60ft and a worldwide debut at the 2024 Düsseldorf Boat Show, followed by the Azimut Seadeck 7, a sportsfly design of approximately 72ft, at the 2024 Cannes Yachting Festival.

If all goes to plan an Azimut Seadeck 8 is also on the cards for 2025, although no details or visuals of this have yet been released.

As well as efficient new drivetrain systems, all three models will have extensive beach club areas at the stern with much more outside space than would normally be the case for traditional coupés or sports yachts of this size.

Dubbed ‘fun islands’ by Azimut, these multi-level socialising spaces feature fold-down side bulwarks, open or glass transoms and large hydraulic platforms to enable a closer connection with the sea.

As well as being informal zones for guests to swim, sunbathe and relax during the day, they double as outdoor dining spaces once the sun sets. Azimut says they were inspired by the success of the Oasis Deck concept, which was first seen on the group’s Benetti superyachts.

No detailed technical specifications or deck plans have yet been released but we do know that the design will incorporate a high degree of natural or recycled materials. For instance, cork will be used instead of teak for much of the inside and outside decking.

Azimut regular Alberto Mancini was responsible for the exterior styling. He chose to put the emphasis on openness and transparency. Distinctive pointed glass extensions to the side windows provide extra shelter for guests in the cockpit while multi-section bi-fold doors create a seamless link between the inside and outside spaces.

The innovative interior schemes were developed by Milan-based Matteo Thun & Partners and appear to show a softer, more feminine vibe than Azimut’s current range of more aggressively sporty planing craft.

First and foremost, the new Azimut Seadeck hybrid range has a “green heart”, says Giovanna Vitelli, who recently became chairwoman of the Azimut-Benetti empire built up by her father Paolo over the past 50-plus years.

“That means state-of-the-art technologies as regards emissions, propulsion and energy consumption, but also a heightened sense of well-being for all aboard.”

“I can see why some people don’t like the idea of pure electric boats,” says MBY editor Hugo Andreae. “But it’s hard to see anyone objecting to a diesel-electric hybrid that offers meaningful fuel savings without sacrificing range or performance, especially when the boat itself has been designed around the drivetrain to maximise its benefits.”