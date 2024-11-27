Balt Yachts Sun Camper 31 first look: A breath of fresh air

The new Balt Yachts Sun Camper 31 is a rare new cruiser that comes at the sort of low price point that will make it very attractive to buyers

Given the price of most new boats on display at the 2024 Southampton Boat Show, the Polish-built Balt Yachts Sun Camper 31 provided a much-needed breath of fresh air. But there’s more to this practical little cruiser than just a low starting price – much more.

For starters there’s sleeping space for up to seven people: two in the aft cabin, two on the convertible dinette, two in the forward double and a single under the saloon. Then there’s a well- equipped galley with a gas hob and oven for cooking off-grid, plus a decent sized heads compartment with a pull-out shower.

The show boat also had separate Eberspacher heating and hot water systems for year-round use and an ePropulsion electric outboard motor for silent cruising on lakes and rivers, with a large enough battery pack to enable 16 hours of motoring between charges.

But what really sold it to us was just how pleasant it is to spend time on board.

Recommended videos for you

The floor-to-ceiling windows, sliding helm door and huge Plexiglass sunroof enable the guests and skipper to enjoy masses of light, fresh air and views, whatever the weather, while a well-protected aft cockpit, which features roll-down covers and its own separate sunroof, does the same for the outside space. There’s even a charming little bow seat as well.

Admittedly, it’s not the prettiest of craft and its displacement hull is probably happiest on sheltered inland waterways, but we love its unpretentious approach to making fun family boating that bit more affordable.

Balt Yachts Sun Camper 31

LOA: 31ft 2in (9.5m)

BEAM: 9ft 9in (3.0m)

TOP SPEED: 10 knots

ENGINE: Single petrol or electric 25-55hp outboard

PRICE: From £131,141 inc VAT

CONTACT: braymarinesales.com

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.