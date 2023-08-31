Benetti Oasis 34m first look: World’s biggest superyacht yard plots Cannes debut

Bennetti’s Oasis 40m has proved to be a smash hit for the Azimut group’s superyacht brand and it’s hoping to repeat that success at this year’s Cannes show with the launch of a new smaller sister, the Benetti Oasis 34m…

With exterior styling by British studio, RWD, and interior design by New York-based architects, Bonetti/Kozerski, the Benetti Oasis 34m follows closely in the footsteps of the Oasis 40m.

Like its big sister, it adopts a clear commitment to informal conviviality, big views and a close connection with the sea – and at the heart of that concept sits Benetti’s ‘Oasis Deck’.

It all revolves around a dramatic infinity pool, set low in the centre of the transom with a glass aft bulkhead. Sunbeds orbit the pool’s forward edge leading to a large open cockpit with drop down bulwarks – and the way that space interacts with the saloon is equally satisfying.

Vast patio doors curve in a semi-circle around the aft end of the saloon, opening up an enormous aperture to integrate inside and outside spaces and provide 270-degree views toward the Oasis Deck from the sheltered seating.

Further forward, divided from the lounge by the galley, there’s a main deck owner’s cabin. Benetti likes to describe this as an “intimate cocoon” but its sheer scale warrants much greater fanfare than that.

The upper deck extends all the way above the owner’s cabin to the forepeak, where a bow lounge with sunshade provides a more private relaxation zone.

Head aft from here, beyond the bridge, the captain’s quarters and the second day heads, and you find yourself in a sheltered sky lounge with a dining table for ten plus doors leading out to a big open aft deck. And above all of this, the sundeck provides yet more alfresco party space.

In terms of the fit-out, there are of course options but, like the external form, the luxury here is deliberately understated. It comprises parquet and teak alongside bleached Canaletto walnut, ivory-coloured leather and custom Italian furnishings that take their inspiration from the sea.

And in terms of performance, the priority is again about quality and substance rather than crowd-pleasing flamboyance. Equipped with twin 1,380hp MTUs, you can expect a top speed of 16 knots and a range at 10 knots that will comfortably take you (and up to eight guests) across the Atlantic.

Benetti Oasis 34m specifications

LOA: 112ft 9in (34.36m)

Beam: 25ft 2in (7.70m)

Engines: Twin 1,380hp MTU 10V 2000M86

Top speed: 16 knots

Starting price: Available upon application