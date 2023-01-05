The ultimate wheelchair accessible superyacht? 34m Van Der Valk yacht tour

Reporting from the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival, Motor Boat & Yachting editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the 34m Van Der Valk superyacht Lady Lene, which was making her global debut.

Launched by Van Der Valk Shipyard in 2021 and exhibited for the first time at the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival, Lady Lene is a full custom aluminium superyacht built on a fast displacement hull, giving her a top speed of around 18 knots.

She’s powered by a pair of 1,650hp MAN engines, but this design is really all about long-range cruising – at 12 knots you can do over 3,000 nautical miles, thanks to a total fuel tankage of about 30,000 litres.

The long-range fast displacement hull makes the most of that tankage, you can cruise at any speed between 5 and 18 knots, but 12 knots is really her sweet spot.

This is quite an unusual design, starting with the nice broad passerelle, which is the first indication that this is a fully wheelchair accessible yacht. There are flat decks everywhere, really wide walkways and plenty of freestanding chairs, making the layout highly flexible.

The owner wanted Lady Lene to feel very much like a floating home from home, and that really comes through in the formal eight-person dining room, which manages to be at once light, cosy and private.

However, this is a full custom build yacht, so you could spec your 34m Van Der Valk to have any layout you want – the whole interior is up for grabs.

Enjoy the tour…

Van der Valk 34m Lady Lene specifications

LOA: 111ft 7in / 34m

Beam: 26ft 3in / 8m

Draft: 5ft 11in / 1.8m

Displacement: 175 tonnes 385,809 lbs

Fuel capacity: 30,000L / 6,600 gal

Water capacity: 4,000L / 880 gal

Engine: Twin 1,650hp MAN V12s

Top speed: 18 knots

Cruising speed: 14 knots

Naval architect: Ginton Naval Architects / Diana Yacht Design

Exterior design: Guido de Groot Design

Interior design: Carla Guilhem Design

Price: Available on application