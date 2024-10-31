Famous British Boat Builder Sunseeker Sold to US and Italian Private Equity Companies

Sunseeker International has announced that it has been sold in a joint Italian and American purchase. MBY's editor, Hugo Andreae reports on the sale

British boat builder Sunseeker International has been bought by two different private equity companies – Lionheart Capital and Orienta Capital Partners. The two new shareholders have acquired the famous British brand for an undisclosed sum from former Chinese owners the Dalian Wanda Group.

Although Lionheart Capital is based in the US and Orienta Capital Partners is based in Italy, the new partnership has vowed to maintain Sunseeker as a British brand and boatbuilding powerhouse. Production will remain at the yard’s facilities in Poole, Dorset.

Current CEO, Andrea Fabretti, and Sunseeker’s board of directors will stay on for the time being under the auspices of new Sunseeker Chairman Giancarlo Galeone, one of Orienta Capital’s senior partners.

Galeone has extensive experience of the boat building industry having served as CEO of the Ferretti Group for two stints from 1995-2006 and again from 2011-2012. He was also appointed CEO of Italian performance boat builder Anvera Yacht in 2014, a role he still holds today.

Recommended videos for you

“We are thrilled to start this new journey alongside Sunseeker. Our strong expertise in the yachting industry combined with our long-lasting relationship with its CEO will allow us to further enhance the British identity and craftsmanship, driving the brand towards ambitious goals,” said Galeone.

“We can expect a substantial investment into the development of new core and niche models, supporting the worldwide presence of the brand.”

Lionheart Capital is a Miami-based firm, whose main investments to date have focussed on the property sector. However, its founder and CEO Ophir Sternberg is a self-confessed boat enthusiast with a fondness for the maritime industry. Lionheart bought a share of American performance boat builder Cigarette Racing in 2021.

“We are excited to welcome Sunseeker Yachts into the Lionheart Capital family,” Sternberg commented. “This acquisition represents a strategic investment in a brand with a storied history, including as James Bond’s yacht maker, and a bright future.

“Lionheart understands the unique dynamics of the luxury yacht industry, and I am confident in Sunseeker’s potential for growth and innovation.”

Sunseeker CEO Andrea Fabrettio and sales director Sean Robertson welcomed the deal assuring Sunseeker’s 2,250 employees that it would help secure the future of the company and continue its ambitious programme of new product development. Foremost among these will be a new Manhattan 68 and 94 Yacht.

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.