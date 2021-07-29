Comitti Isola 33 first look: Bringing Italian style to the centre console market

Comitti’s Breva 35, which graced the cover of the February edition of MBY, might be the boat you buy with your heart, but this Isola 33 (“island” in Italian) is the one you buy with your head.

Its centre console, walkaround design make it suitable for a multitude of purposes from quick sprints out to a local anchorage or fishing trips to playing tender to a superyacht.

This may demonstrate the more practical side of the Comitti range but it still has the eye for style that you would expect from a low-volume Italian builder.

The way the topsides pinch in towards the stern and gently spread out to flare the bow is just gorgeous and its profile is beautifully clean despite the presence of a T-top for some shade.

The Comitti Isola 33 is no slouch either, with a displacement of 3.5 tonnes and a pair of Mercury’s 300hp V8 outboards it will crack 50 knots and comfortably cruise in the mid to late 30s.

There are other engine options, too, with smaller outboard pairings – including Cox diesel ones – and inboard diesels on sterndrives.

The deck layout is smart and versatile thanks to the two dinette positions. If the aft one has been converted to sunpad mode the forward one can remain as a dinette and vice versa.

The wetbar, equipped with cooking facilities, fridge, sink and ice-maker is well positioned to serve the aft end of the deck and equally important for a comfortable day on the water is the heads compartment in the console.

The option of a pair of berths below decks makes weekends away possible for those who intend to cruise further afield.

Granted, plenty of competition awaits in this sector but there are few rivals that can boast the Comitti Isola 33’s potent mix of style and exclusivity.

Comitti Isola 33 specification

LOA: 32ft 2in (9.8m)

Beam: 9ft 8in (2.99m)

Engines: Twin 250-400hp outboards

Top speed: 50 knots

Starting price: £234,000 (inc. VAT)